December 25, 2024
WORLD
Syrian Christians hopeful amid national dialogue and transition
Syria’s transitional government is set to launch a national dialogue, to reflect the aspirations of all its people, including religious minorities. But Syrian Christians preparing for Christmas, are anxious about whether the country’s changing political landscape will ensure their inclusion and protect their faith. Randolph Nogel visited Maaloula, near Damascus, a historic village known as the cradle of Christianity.
