Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians, expressing wishes for peace, happiness, and well-being.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens who follow the Christian faith," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a statement shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s historical commitment to inclusivity, emphasising that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect.

"As in the history of our civilisation, we remain steadfast in ensuring that everyone can live freely according to their own culture, religion, and traditions," he stated.

'Secure and prosperous future'

Türkiye’s geography, Erdogan noted, has long served as a sanctuary for those fleeing war, oppression, and persecution.

“Our country, despite regional conflicts and instability, stands as a beacon of peace and harmony, offering all its citizens—regardless of religion, belief, or ethnicity—a secure and prosperous future,” he said.

The president concluded his message with a call for unity and goodwill, saying, “I once again congratulate all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, on the occasion of Christmas, and I wish them peace, happiness, and well-being.”