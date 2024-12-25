TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan extends Christmas greetings, emphasises Türkiye’s inclusive values
President Erdogan congratulates Christians on Christmas, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to unity, inclusivity, and freedom of faith for all citizens amidst regional challenges.
Erdogan extends Christmas greetings, emphasises Türkiye’s inclusive values
President Erdogan highlights Türkiye’s historical commitment to inclusivity, emphasising that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect. (Image: AA archive) / Others
December 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians, expressing wishes for peace, happiness, and well-being.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens who follow the Christian faith," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a statement shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s historical commitment to inclusivity, emphasising that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect.

"As in the history of our civilisation, we remain steadfast in ensuring that everyone can live freely according to their own culture, religion, and traditions," he stated.

RelatedTürkiye announces over 25,000 Syrians returned home since Assad's fall

'Secure and prosperous future'

Türkiye’s geography, Erdogan noted, has long served as a sanctuary for those fleeing war, oppression, and persecution.

“Our country, despite regional conflicts and instability, stands as a beacon of peace and harmony, offering all its citizens—regardless of religion, belief, or ethnicity—a secure and prosperous future,” he said.

The president concluded his message with a call for unity and goodwill, saying, “I once again congratulate all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, on the occasion of Christmas, and I wish them peace, happiness, and well-being.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us