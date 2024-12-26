A baby girl has frozen to death overnight in besieged Gaza amid Israel's ongoing carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The 3-week-old baby was the third to die from the cold in Gaza's tent camps in recent days, doctors said, deaths that underscore the squalid conditions, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians crammed into often ramshackle tents after fleeing Israeli onslaught.

The father of 3-week-old Sila, Mahmoud al-Faseeh, wrapped her in a blanket to try and keep her warm in their tent in the Muwasi area outside the town of Khan Younis, but it wasn't enough, he told The Associated Press.

He said the tent was not sealed from the wind, and the ground was cold, as temperatures on Tuesday night dropped to 9 degrees Celsius.

"It was very cold overnight, and as adults, we couldn't even take it. We couldn't stay warm," he said. Sila woke up crying three times overnight, and in the morning, they found her unresponsive, her body stiff.

"She was like wood," said al-Faseeh. They rushed her to a field hospital where doctors tried to revive her, but her lungs had already deteriorated.

The images showed the little girl with purple lips, her pale skin blotchy.

Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children's ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, confirmed that the baby died of hypothermia. He said two other babies — one 3 days old, the other a month old — had been brought to the hospital over the past 48 hours after dying of hypothermia.

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 45,360 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in the blockaded enclave.

It has caused a massive shortage of basic necessities, including food, water, medicine and electricity, while displacing almost the entire population of the enclave.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.