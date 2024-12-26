WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lawyers for South Korea's ex-minister defend martial law declaration
"The martial law was to raise the alarm, and what's very clear is that there were no casualties and troops were withdrawn in an orderly manner after it was lifted," a lawyer for Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun says.
Lawyers for South Korea's ex-minister defend martial law declaration
Kim has previously said he took full responsibility for the concern caused by the martial law decree, but argued the investigation against him and the president was illegal. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 26, 2024

The lawyers for a former South Korean defence minister under investigation on insurrection charges have said a short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month was to raise the alarm on opposition parties' abuse of the democratic process.

Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was the first of a series of officials to be arrested and is likely to be the first to face indictment on accusation of being a central figure in President Yoon Suk-yeol's surprise martial law declaration on December 3.

In a press conference on Thursday, two lawyers for Kim echoed much of the argument made by Yoon after the declaration that he lifted barely six hours later, saying it was a decision necessary to eradicate anti-state elements that were threatening the country's democracy.

"The martial law was to raise the alarm, and what's very clear is that there were no casualties and troops were withdrawn in an orderly manner after it was lifted," lawyer Yoo Seung-soo told reporters.

Yoo also said Yoon overruled Kim's attempt to impose a curfew as part of the martial law, which was proof that the president did not intend any harm to the public.

Rhee Ha-sang, the other lawyer, said the accusations of insurrection against Kim and Yoon were "ludicrous" and ignored the president's constitutional power to impose martial law when deemed necessary.

RelatedSouth Korea's opposition vows to impeach interim president

Defiance

Kim, who attempted suicide while in detention on December 11, has previously said he took full responsibility for the concern caused by the martial law decree, but argued the investigation against him and the president was illegal.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on December 14 in a vote joined by some members of his ruling People Power Party and now faces a Constitutional Court trial that will determine whether to restore or remove him from office.

On Wednesday, he did not respond to the latest summons for questioning in a separate criminal investigation and has not submitted legal briefs requested by the Constitutional Court, which is set to hold the first hearing on Friday.

Yoon's repeated defiance sparked criticism and calls from the opposition for his arrest.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us