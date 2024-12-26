December 26, 2024
Indonesia develops early warning system to detect tsunamis
It's been 20 years since the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami which killed hundreds of thousands of people and caused widespread destruction across 15 countries. Indonesia was one of the many countries affected and they've upgraded their early warning systems recently. And we have this report from Rahul Radhakrishnan, looking at what Indonesia has learned from the tragedy.
