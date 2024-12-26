December 26, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
More than 20 African countries held elections this year
More than 20 African countries held presidential or parliamentary elections in 2024. Ruling parties were often the winners, but traditional power dynamics appear to be shifting in some African nations. The continent is the youngest in the world, with a median age of 18, indicating the political changes may be generational. Grace Kuria Kanja reports.
More than 20 African countries held elections this year / Others
Explore