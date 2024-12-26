WORLD
Heatwave sparks warnings of potentially devastating bushfire in Australia
Thousands of people in the Australian state of Victoria have been told to evacuate their homes as a heat wave and strong winds push a number of bushfires out of control. The worst, in the Grampians National Park, is still burning after more than a week, with a third of its land so far scorched. No lives have been lost but the state’s emergency commissioner says he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if at some point that did happen. Parts of South Australia and New South Wales are also on high alert. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
Heatwave sparks warnings of potentially devastating bushfire in Australia
December 26, 2024
