WORLD
Israel continues Lebanon strikes despite ceasefire
Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon one month after its ceasefire with Hezbollah. Lebanese authorities have reported more than 300 Israeli violations since November 27. Thousands of civilians remain displaced, and billions of dollars will be needed to recover from one of the most devastating chapters of a conflict that’s dragged on for decades. Randolph Nogel reports from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.
Israel continues Lebanon strikes despite ceasefire / Others
December 27, 2024
