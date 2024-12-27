The Constitutional Court in South Korea has begun the first hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, sparked by parliament's motion over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon’s representatives appeared at the top court, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Friday.

Lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon, 63, on Dec. 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law in the country.

Shocking the nation with the announcement of martial law on Dec. 3, Yoon was forced to rescind the order within six hours after parliament passed a motion against it that night.

The top court has six months to decide the case, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo officiates as president since Yoon remains suspended from his duties.

A police team is also searching office of presidential security service for CCTV footage of the compound.

Separately, parliament is set to hold a separate vote to impeach Han, the acting president, after he refused to appoint three Constitutional Court judges.

It will be the first time in South Korea’s history that a vote to impeach the acting president is held.