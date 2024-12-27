WORLD
South Korea votes to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo
The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote, while governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.
Counting for the impeachment was delayed as ruling People's Power Party (PPP) lawmakers protested in parliament. / Photo: AP
December 27, 2024

South Korean lawmakers have impeached the acting president, as the country struggles to shake off political turmoil sparked by his predecessor's martial law declaration that shocked the world.

"I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach," said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Friday.

Han Duck-soo took over as acting president from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended following a parliamentary vote over his move to impose martial law on December 3.

However, opposition MPs demanded Han, who is also prime minister, be removed from office as well, arguing that he had refused demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process and to bring him to justice.

Counting for the impeachment was delayed as ruling People's Power Party (PPP) lawmakers protested in parliament after Woo said only a simple majority was needed in the 300-member parliament to proceed with the impeachment.

PPP lawmakers began chanting angrily and many rushed towards Woo, demanding that he resign. They did not take part in the vote.

It became the second impeachment of a South Korean head of state in just two weeks, adding to the turmoil of the country's dynamic political landscape.

It was also South Korea's first impeachment of an acting president.

'Violation of a public official's duty'

PPP leader Kweon Seong-dong said after the vote that Han "must continue to lead state affairs without yielding to the opposition's passage of the impeachment motion".

However, Han said in a statement after the vote that he "respects the parliament's decision" and would wait for the Constitutional Court's subsequent decision on whether to uphold it.

The opposition said in its impeachment motion that Han was "intentionally avoiding the special investigation to probe those involved in the insurrection and has clearly stated his intention to reject the appointments of three Constitutional Court judges".

Such actions, it said, were "in violation of a public official's duty to uphold the law... and serve the public".

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will step in as acting president in Han's place.

Choi had pleaded with the opposition lawmakers not to go ahead with the motion.

"An impeachment motion against the acting authority is no different from an impeachment motion against the entire cabinet," he told a news conference with other cabinet members earlier on Friday.

"Our economy and people's livelihoods, which are walking on thin ice in a national emergency, cannot bear the expansion of political uncertainty surrounding the acting authority," he said.

At the heart of the current row is the composition of the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to uphold parliament's decision to impeach Yoon and now Han.

The court is currently short of three judges. While it can go ahead with its six members on the bench, a single dissenting vote would reinstate Yoon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
