Israel launches air strikes on Sanaa airport and Hudaida

A wave of Israeli air strikes have hit the main airport in Yemen's capital and a key port on the Red Sea. The UN has described the attacks as 'alarming', and warned they could have a serious effect on aid deliveries. Israel says it targeted the Houthis, but the airport was struck just as the head of the World Health Organization was about to board a plane. Craig Boswell reports.