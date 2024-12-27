German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced his decision to dissolve the German parliament (Bundestag) and set February 23 as the date for new general elections.

Dissolving parliament “now is the right way,” Steinmeier told the press in Berlin on Friday.

“In difficult times like now, stability requires an effective government and reliable majorities in parliament,” he added.

Before making his decision, the president first held talks with the chairmen of the parliamentary fractions and groups but said he was unable to identify any new majorities in the meetings.

"That's why I'm convinced that new elections are now the right way for the good of our country," said Steinmeier.

There are many problems that need to be solved, said the president, referring to the difficult economic situation, migration policy, and the war in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“It is now time for problem solving to become the core business of politics again,” he added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had asked the Bundestag for a vote of confidence on Dec. 16 after the coalition made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) broke up in November after only around three years. Scholz did not receive a majority for his motion – as he intended. He then asked Steinmeier to dissolve the Bundestag in line with Article 68 of the Constitution.​​​​​​​

According to that article, the president can, at the suggestion of the chancellor, dissolve the Bundestag within 21 days if the latter loses the vote of confidence. Article 39 stipulates that the new election must then take place within 60 days.

Scholz's vote of confidence was only the sixth in the history of the federal republic. The Bundestag was previously dissolved in three instances.