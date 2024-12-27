The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to establish the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The 15-member Council on Friday adopted the UK-led draft resolution with 14 votes in favour, and the US abstaining.

The AUSSOM will replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31.

The draft text authorises Africa Union (AU) members to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police personnel, to AUSSOM until 30 June 2025, and to complete by this date the realignment of all AU troops from ATMIS to AUSSOM.

Related Somalia-Ethiopia peace deal: Türkiye succeeded where world powers failed

UN support

Ambassador James Kariuki, UK's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said this resolution "robustly" reinforces the Council's support to Somalia.

"It authorises AUSSOM to support Somalia in its fight against Al Shabab, strengthen Somalia's stabilisation efforts, and enable the delivery of humanitarian assistance," Kariuki said.

Somalia and Ethiopia both participated in the session. The countries have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to resolve these tensions.

Signed on December 12, the Ankara Declaration brokered by Türkiye marked a turning point in relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

In a joint statement, Somali and Ethiopian leaders emphasised that the Ankara Declaration "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity".