Ceasefire prospects grim as Lebanon faces humanitarian crisis

As 2024 comes to a close, Lebanon remains in a deep crisis. The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is just about holding. But Israeli air strikes drove tens of thousands of people from their homes in a country ill-equipped to respond. From the capital Beirut, our correspondent Randolph Nogel takes a look back at how Lebanon's dire economic and security problems worsened as the war to its south engulfed the nation.