December 29, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Ambassador Burhan Koroglu on supporting Syria’s transition: A new era of co-operation
In an exclusive interview, Turkish Ambassador Burhan Koroglu discusses Türkiye's commitment to working with Syria's new government, highlighting shared cultural ties and upcoming collaborative efforts. From historical connections to modern development projects, Türkiye stands by Syria's sovereignty and stability.
