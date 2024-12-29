WORLD
Shark attack claims life of Italian tourist in Egypt
Authorities close the area to swimmers for two days following the incident, which the ministry say occurred in "deep waters outside designated swimming area".
Last month, at least four people died when a large wave hit and capsized a dive boat carrying more than 30 tourists of various nationalities off Marsa Alam.  / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

A shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coast killed a tourist and injured another, authorities said Sunday, with an Italy foreign ministry source identifying both as Italian nationals.

"Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other," Egypt's environment ministry said in a statement.

A source at the Italian foreign ministry told AFP the man killed was a 48-year-old resident of Rome. The injured man was 69 years old.

They were both taken to hospital in Port Ghalib, around 50 kilometres (30 m iles) north of Marsa Alam, the Egyptian ministry said.

Area closed

Authorities have closed the area to swimmers for two days following the incident, which the ministry said occurred in "deep waters outside the designated swimming area".

The Red Sea is a major tourist destination whose marine life make it popular with divers.

It is also a key employer and source of foreign currency for Egypt, a country of 107 million people trying to navigate out of its worst ever economic crisis.

Deadly shark attacks are a near-yearly occurrence in Egypt's Red Sea, where marine experts warn unregulated construction, over-fishing, and irresponsible tourism practices contribute to changing the ecosystem and shark behaviour.

In June 2023, a shark attack killed a Russian off the Red Sea resort city of Hurghada.

