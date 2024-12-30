WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hotel fire in Bangkok's popular tourist district kills three
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, authorities say.
Hotel fire in Bangkok's popular tourist district kills three
Policemen stand guard after a hotel fire in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, December 30, 2024. / Photo: AP
December 30, 2024

Three foreigners were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel near Bangkok's popular backpacker district on Sunday night, authorities said, with seven others being treated in hospital.

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of the six-storey Ember Hotel, Bangkok's Fire and Rescue Department said, with a woman dying on the scene and two men pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities were still determining the nationalities of the deceased.

The hotel is near the Khao San area of Bangkok that is popular with backpackers.

"Authorities reacted quickly and the fire alarm sounded, but the smoke was fast," Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters on Monday.

RelatedSchool bus catches fire in Thailand, 25 feared dead

There were 75 people in the hostel, 34 of whom were rescued from the rooftop, he said.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, the governor added. He has ordered a city-wide inspection of fire escape routes in hotels and entertainment venues.

"We have to build confidence and take care of tourists," Chadchart said.

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Thailand recorded 32 million foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to December 1, up 28 percent from a year earlier, and they spent 1.5 trillion baht ($43.6 billion).

In 2019, before the pandemic, visitor numbers reached a record of nearly 40 million.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us