WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Qaeda kills 11 people, including journalist in Yemen
The journalist's killing reignites calls for justice and accountability for crimes against media professionals in conflict zones.
Al Qaeda kills 11 people, including journalist in Yemen
Yemeni army soldiers patrol a street in Mansoura district of Yemen's southern port city of Aden. / Photo: Reuters
December 30, 2024

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate said Sunday that Al Qaeda killed 11 people, including journalist Mohamed al Maqri, who had been kidnapped by the terrorist group more than nine years ago.

"Journalist Mohamed Al-Maqri, who had been forcibly disappeared by Al Qaeda since October 12, 2015, was among 11 individuals killed in a terrorist attack targeting numerous civilians," it said in a statement.

It noted that the victims were accused by Al Qaeda of spying against its members.

The syndicate called on "the relevant authorities to investigate the crime, prosecute the perpetrators, recover the journalist's body, and deliver it to his family".

Al Maqri was abducted by Al Qaeda while covering anti-Al Qaeda protests in Mukalla, a city in Yemen's Hadhramaut governorate.

From 2015 to April 2016, Al Qaeda maintained control over Mukalla before being ousted.

The journalist's death has reignited calls for justice and accountability for crimes against media professionals in conflict zones.

RelatedWho is the Al Qaeda leader killed by the US in Yemen?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us