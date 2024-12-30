December 30, 2024
Türkiye determined to eliminate terrorism for regional peace
As 2024 comes to an end, progress on counterterrorism will be a key issue for Turkish policymakers. In the last four decades, more than 40,000 people, many of them Turkish citizens, have lost their lives to PKK terrorism. Türkiye’s leaders say they are resolved to continue to address the challenge, as TRT World's Hasan Abdullah explains.
