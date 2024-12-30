Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the latest developments in Syria and Palestine, bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues.

In a phone call with Al Nahyan on Monday, Erdogan underlined the importance of establishing a Syrian state where different ethnic and religious groups live together in peace and where national unity is achieved, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also stated that Türkiye cannot accept the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which operates in Syria, as the representative or interlocutor of the Kurdish people in the region.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

The PKK has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for over 40 years, causing the deaths of over 40,000 people, including children and infants.

Exploiting the power vacuum of Syria's civil war, the PKK/YPG has aimed to establish a self-declared Kurdish autonomous region and sought recognition through its so-called autonomous administration.

Speaking with Al Nahyan, Erdogan added Daesh, as well as Israel, must also be prevented from taking advantage of instability in the region and undermining the new process in Syria.

Turkish officials, led by President Erdogan, have repeatedly underlined that Syria's territorial integrity and political unity are top priorities for Türkiye as the country grapples with a transition period following the anti-regime forces' overthrow of long-time leader Bashar al Assad.

“President Erdogan further stated that Türkiye will continue its efforts to end the ongoing massacre in Palestine as soon as possible,” the Communications Directorate stressed.