WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico mayor faces probe for thanking drug cartel for Christmas gifts
President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced the mayor's actions and said an investigation is being conducted into her and other officials.
Mexico mayor faces probe for thanking drug cartel for Christmas gifts
"We are against the glorification of these criminal groups," Sheinbaum says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 30, 2024

Mexican prosecutors have launched an investigation into a mayor who publicly thanked drug kingpin Nemecio Oseguera Cervantes for giving presents to the town's children on Christmas.

During a press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced on Monday Mayor Avila Castrejon's actions and ordered a full investigation into her and other public officials for alleged ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Coalcoman, a small municipality in the coastal state of Michoacan, a hotspot for drug trafficking groups.

Other officials include the town's security chief.

"We are against the glorification of these criminal groups," said Sheinbaum.

"An investigation is being conducted regarding the municipal president to determine whether or not she has ties to this criminal group or why this banner was displayed. One cannot judge immediately; there must be an investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office."

On December 10, Castrejon thanked the leader of the powerful and violent CJNG, known as "El Mencho," for distributing Christmas gifts to children in Coalcoman.

A video showing the mayor's public expression of gratitude surfaced on social media last week. It included banners thanking Oseguera Cervantes, his sons, and his recently arrested cartel enforcer Armando Gomez Nunez, known as "Delta 1."

"The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his sons 2 and 3, Delta 1, for their kind gesture. Thank you for the gifts," read a banner.

RelatedUS arrests top Mexican drug lords 'El Mayo' and son of 'El Chapo' in Texas

Ties with cartel

Although Castrejon has denied any links to the Jalisco Cartel and questioned the video's authenticity, this is not the first time the mayor has faced accusations of cartel involvement.

Castrejon is a first cousin to Monica del Carmen Avila, the wife of Armando Gomez "Delta 1" Nunez, a senior cartel figure who was mentioned in the banner. Both Nunez and his wife were arrested last October.

Castrejon is reportedly under investigation for forced disappearances and has been accused of funnelling resources to the Jalisco Cartel before becoming the mayor of Coalcoman.

In the past, drug cartels in Mexico have often handed out gifts or bags of food to local people around the holidays to try to improve their image or build local support.

The cartels often want local people to warn them of army raids, but at the same time, the gangs usually extort protection money from local residents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us