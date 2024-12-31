WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack on security post in northwest Pakistan leaves 2 dead
Security forces ramp up intelligence operations against the Pakistani Taliban, emboldened since the Afghan Taliban's 2021 takeover.
Security personnel stand guard outside a hospital where injured police officers are treated after a militant attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, February 5, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 31, 2024

Militants armed with assault rifles attacked a security post in restive northwest Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a police officer and a civilian, officials said.

Another officer was also wounded in the attack at the Draban Post in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police official Abdullah Khan said, adding that the civilian was an employee of the Customs department.

He also said security forces returned fire and that “a group of insurgents” fled the scene.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, who often target security forces across the country, especially in the former tribal regions in the troubled northwest bordering Afghanistan.

Security forces have also stepped up intelligence-based operations against the Pakistani Taliban, emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The TTP is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

SOURCE:AP
