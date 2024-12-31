TÜRKİYE
Turkish intel neutralises so-called senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish forces target Nusrettin Demir and accompanying terrorists after learning of their plan to carry out an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.
December 31, 2024

Turkish intelligence forces "neutralised" Nusrettin Demir, a so-called senior member of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources have said.

The operation targeted Demir and accompanying terrorists after intelligence learned of their plans for an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, Turkish security officials said on Tuesday.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Security sources identified Demir, who used the codename Kurtay Batman, as a planner of attacks against security forces in northern Iraq from 2021-2022.

The terrorist had held a so-called senior position since 2023. Demir is said to have joined the rural ranks of the terrorist PKK in 2014 and conducted organisational activities in Syria from 2016 to 2021 before moving to northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralises" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

