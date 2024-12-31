TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan urges return to 'pre-Sarkozy' relations with EU
Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan calls for a merit-based EU membership process for Türkiye, and closer regional cooperation.
Türkiye's Fidan urges return to 'pre-Sarkozy' relations with EU
Fidan noted that before Sarkozy, European leaders, particularly from France and Germany, considered Türkiye's EU membership a strategic step. / Photo: AA Archive
December 31, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for relations with the EU to return to the cooperative spirit that existed before former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's term.

Speaking to French television channel France 24, Fidan underscored the importance of reframing the EU's approach to Türkiye's membership, advocating for a merit-based EU membership process and closer regional cooperation.

"In our assessment, Türkiye and Europe in general, Türkiye and France in particular, we need to go back to pre-Sarkozy settings," he said. Sarkozy served as the French president from 2007 to 2012.

Fidan noted that before Sarkozy, European leaders, particularly from France and Germany, considered Türkiye's EU membership a strategic step. "Later on, Türkiye's membership has been treated as part of domestic politics and Türkiye was viewed through the identity politics lenses," he said, noting the discrepancy.

He described the period between 2007 and 2008 as a "golden time" for EU-Türkiye relations, where a clear roadmap and reforms were underway.

He emphasised that restoring a merit-based process would strengthen both sides, adding: "Türkiye should unite with Europe to create a more effective force in the region."

He outlined two competing visions for Europe: "One is, should Europe be a geostrategic thinker including Türkiye into the club and then create its own centre of gravity in its own region…or stay very much dependent on the other actors for their own security."

Asked about the possibility of resuming high-level political dialogue, Fidan sounded optimistic, referring to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent visit, saying: "Our impression (is) that she would like to have such a possibility, and (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is certainly very much willing to advance on that direction."

RelatedTurkish foreign minister meets leader of new administration in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us