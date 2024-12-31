WORLD
2 MIN READ
No one can stop 'reunification' of Taiwan with China: Xi Jinping
Taiwan is a key point of contention between Beijing and Washington, which does not officially recognise it diplomatically but is its strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.
No one can stop 'reunification' of Taiwan with China: Xi Jinping
China has intensified pressure on the island recently and has staged three rounds of major military drills. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2024

China's President Xi Jinping has said that "no one can stop" unification with Taiwan, as he addressed the nation in a New Year's speech.

"Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our blood ties, and no one can stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland," Xi said in a speech on Tuesday broadcast on state media.

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has said it will not renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

China has intensified pressure on the island recently and has staged three rounds of major military drills since President Lai Ching-te came to power in May.

According to Taiwanese officials, the last of these earlier this month was the largest in years, although Beijing has not officially confirmed the manoeuvres.

Xi's comments come just weeks before Donald Trump takes office in the United States.

Taiwan is a key point of contention between Beijing and Washington, which does not officially recognise Taiwan diplomatically but is its strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.

The US-China relationship may sour further after Trump is inaugurated on January 20, with the president-elect vowing more tariffs to punish what he calls unfair trade practices by China.

Beijing denies the allegations.

RelatedChina ends military drills near Taiwan, simulating strikes and isolation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us