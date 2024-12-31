WORLD
UN says healthcare systems in Gaza are on the brink of collapse
Gaza's healthcare system is on "the brink of total collapse" due to Israeli airstrikes and the blocking of aid deliveries into the enclave. That's the message from the United Nations. It comes as the last remaining functioning hospital in northern Gaza was stormed by Israeli forces and set on fire over the weekend, with patients forced to flee, unable to receive the treatment they need. The UN's now calling on the international community to help. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
Gaza’s Healthcare in Ruins / Others
December 31, 2024
