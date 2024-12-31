Benin has protested remarks by Niger's military ruler accusing its neighbour of involvement in terrorist acts and summoned a Nigerien diplomat "for clarifications".

General Abdourahamane Tiani accused Benin of serving as a rear base for terrorists and wanting to destabilise his country, in an interview on Niger State television last Wednesday.

Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari sent an official letter of protest on Tuesday about the comments to his Nigerien counterpart, a diplomatic source told AFP.

"Due to the unfounded accusations made against our country, the Chargé d'affaires of Niger has been summoned," the Beninese Foreign Ministry said on X.

Bakari received the diplomat "for clarifications".

"Benin remains committed to dialogue and to fraternal collaboration between the two nations," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.

Each of the West African countries have named a new ambassador in the other.

Ties between the two neighbours had been strained since July 2023, when General Tiani, former head of the presidential guard, seized power with a military coup.

A tug of war then broke out over landlocked Niger's export of oil via the Beninese coast and disputes over the opening of their shared border, but in recent months signs of reconciliation have grown.

Niger regularly accuses neighbouring Benin of harbouring "French bases", which Beninese authorities and France deny.

While Niger is at odds with Benin, it has forged closer ties with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, two countries also governed by military regimes that came to power in coups.