WORLD
2 MIN READ
Benin protests 'rear base for terrorists' remark by Niger leader
Ties between the two neighbours had been strained following the military coup that overthrew Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.
Benin protests 'rear base for terrorists' remark by Niger leader
Ties between the two neighbours had been strained following the military coup in Niger. / AFP archive / Others
December 31, 2024

Benin has protested remarks by Niger's military ruler accusing its neighbour of involvement in terrorist acts and summoned a Nigerien diplomat "for clarifications".

General Abdourahamane Tiani accused Benin of serving as a rear base for terrorists and wanting to destabilise his country, in an interview on Niger State television last Wednesday.

Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari sent an official letter of protest on Tuesday about the comments to his Nigerien counterpart, a diplomatic source told AFP.

"Due to the unfounded accusations made against our country, the Chargé d'affaires of Niger has been summoned," the Beninese Foreign Ministry said on X.

Bakari received the diplomat "for clarifications".

"Benin remains committed to dialogue and to fraternal collaboration between the two nations," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.

Each of the West African countries have named a new ambassador in the other.

Ties between the two neighbours had been strained since July 2023, when General Tiani, former head of the presidential guard, seized power with a military coup.

A tug of war then broke out over landlocked Niger's export of oil via the Beninese coast and disputes over the opening of their shared border, but in recent months signs of reconciliation have grown.

Niger regularly accuses neighbouring Benin of harbouring "French bases", which Beninese authorities and France deny.

While Niger is at odds with Benin, it has forged closer ties with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, two countries also governed by military regimes that came to power in coups.

RelatedGeneral Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself new Niger leader on live TV
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us