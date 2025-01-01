WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan’s Burhan rejects pre-war conditions with RSF militias
Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.
Sudan’s Burhan rejects pre-war conditions with RSF militias
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan calls for genuine peace efforts to protect Sudanese civilians. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2025

Sudan's Sovereign Council leader has said a return to the pre-war status with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is not possible.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the statement on Tuesday in a televised speech published by the Sudanese state television on the 69th anniversary of the country's independence from the British occupation.

He, however, voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.

"The situation cannot return to how it was before April 15, 2023, nor can we accept the presence of these murderers, criminals, and their supporters among the Sudanese people again," Burhan said in reference to the RSF.

He added that the Sudanese people are subject to killing, starvation, displacement, and violations by the RSF militias.

RelatedFamine in war-torn Sudan is spreading: Global hunger monitor

Sudan civil war

Nearly 25,000 people have been killed and over 10 million displaced since April 2023, when a battle for power erupted between Sudan’s army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting has spread to at least 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, leading to catastrophic destruction and pushing millions to the brink of famine and death.

Mediation efforts led by several countries, including the US and Saudi Arabia, have not yet succeeded in securing a ceasefire amid reciprocal accusations by both the Sudanese army and RSF of hindering efforts.

RelatedSudan’s silent war: A crisis ignored at the world’s peril
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us