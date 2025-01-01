WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's Christian clerics visit Sharaa, leader of the new government
Ahmed al Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, received the religious leaders of the Christian community.
Syria's Christian clerics visit Sharaa, leader of the new government
Leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa hosted Syria's Christian clerics in Damascus, Syria on December 31, 2024. / Photo: SANA / Others
January 1, 2025

A delegation of Christian clerics met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, at the government palace in Damascus.

Photos released by the Syrian News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday show Sharaa hosting representatives from various Christian denominations in Syria, including Orthodox, Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Protestant communities.

Christians are estimated to make up about 10 percent of Syria’s population, which was approximately 23 million before the civil war broke out in 2011.

The new Syrian leadership has previously declared Dec. 25-26, coinciding with Christmas, as official holidays, ensuring that state institutions remain closed during these celebrations.

In Syria’s multi-confessional society, Catholic and Orthodox Christmas and Easter holidays, along with the New Year, have traditionally been observed as part of the country’s inclusive approach to religious diversity.

The Christian community has been severely impacted by the civil war. In Aleppo, the Christian population has declined dramatically from around 200,000 before 2011 to just 30,000 today, according to community leaders.

Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us