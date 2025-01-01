WORLD
Germany's deadly New Year: Riots leave many dead, hundreds arrested
Emergency services and police attacked with firecrackers and rockets in multiple cities during New Year’s Eve.
Several others sustained injuries, some of which were life-threatening. / Photo: AP
January 1, 2025

At least five people have died and hundreds were arrested during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Germany, which were marred by riots in several cities, according to media reports.

The fatalities occurred as five men lost their lives handling pyrotechnics. Several others sustained injuries, some of which were life-threatening, the reports said on Wednesday.

In Berlin, police reported arresting 390 people. A preliminary assessment indicated that at least 13 police officers were injured, including one seriously. Emergency responders and police officers were attacked with firecrackers and New Year’s rockets.

Despite the incidents, a police spokesperson stated that there was no major violence in the capital.

Meanwhile, in Leipzig, reports emerged of attacks on police officers, with around 50 individuals assaulting forces using fireworks and bottles. Barricades were erected, and garbage was set on fire.

In Munich, riots involving several hundred people were reported. According to police, an estimated 200 to 300 individuals, mainly linked to the leftist political scene, attacked officers.

