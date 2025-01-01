WORLD
Türkiye 'deeply saddened' by New Orleans attack
Ankara expresses hope that those responsible for the attack on a crowd celebrating the New Year will be held accountable before justice.
Türkiye 'deeply saddened' by New Orleans attack
The historic area where the attack took place is popular with tourists and is a hotspot for celebrations around major holidays, especially New Year's Eve. / Photo: AP
January 1, 2025

Türkiye has expressed its condolences for an attack in the US state of Louisiana that killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others.

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, extending condolences to those who died and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

"We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice," it added.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured when a man plowed his truck into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans' popular French Quarter on Wednesday, local officials said.

According to a statement posted on the city's website, the incident occurred at around 0915GMT (3.15 am local) at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street. The injured were transported to five nearby hospitals.

Multiple news outlets reported that the suspect was dead, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the fatal incident during a news conference as a "terrorist attack."

An FBI official who briefed reporters alongside Cantrell said at least one improvised explosive device was found, and that agents were seeking to determine whether it was a "viable device or not."

The attacker also opened fire from his vehicle after it crashed, striking two officers, police said, adding that they are in stable condition.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
