At least 15 killed after truck rams into crowd in New Orleans

An attack on New Year crowds in the US city of New Orleans has investigators searching for a motive - and whether the man behind it had help in the planning. They're looking into it as a possible terror attack. The driver of the pick-up truck was shot dead after ramming his car into people, killing at least 15. Now, an explosion outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is prompting new questions. The blast killed the driver -- both vehicles had been rented from the same company. Jon Brain reports.