WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine preparing to resume diplomatic ties with Syria: Zelenskyy
Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after the Assad regime in Damascus declared it recognised the "independence" of the Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Ukraine preparing to resume diplomatic ties with Syria: Zelenskyy
Since anti-regime forces overthrew Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime last month, Ukraine has been moving to build ties with the new interim rulers there. / Photo: AP Archive
January 2, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was preparing to re-establish diplomatic ties with Syria, less than a month after the overthrow of the Assad regime in Damascus.

"We are preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organisations," Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy spoke after a visit to Syria by his Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, and by Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval who said earlier Ukraine had already sent a shipment of food aid.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after the then government in Damascus said it recognised the "independence" of the Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Since anti-regime forces overthrew Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime last month, Ukraine has been moving to build ties with the new interim rulers there.

Russia, which is at war with Ukraine since 2022, was a staunch ally of Assad and has given him political asylum.

RelatedTop Ukrainian diplomat meets Syria's new leader in Damascus

'Long-lasting' support

Kiev also planned to increase trade with Lebanon and at least double its agriculture exports from $400 million, Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine would send 500 metric tons of wheat flour to Syria under Kiev's humanitarian "Grain from Ukraine" initiative in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme.

The delivery would provide resources for around 167,000 Syrians for a month, Koval said in a televised interview.

He added that the shipment will not be the last and that Syria was also interested in oil, sugar and meat deliveries.

"Today, at the level of government dialogue, we clearly understand that support should be sustainable and not a one-off, but rather long-lasting and predictable," Koval said.

Moscow has also said it is in contact with the new administration in Damascus, including over the fate of Russian military facilities in Syria.

RelatedHow the fall of Assad impacts Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us