Israeli strikes kill at least 30 people on New Year’s morning

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza on the first day of 2025, according to medical sources. Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern and northern parts of the Bureij and Nuseirat camps. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, explains whether the international community can stop Israel to stop its assaults on Palestinians this year. https://youtu.be/d_Yu2w_wzfI