WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli army orders forced evacuation of another north Gaza hospital
Army threatens al-Awda Hospital management, its medical staff and patients to immediately leave or face attacks.
Israeli army orders forced evacuation of another north Gaza hospital
Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military has been targeting Gaza's health sector, bombing and besieging hospitals. / Photo: AA
January 3, 2025

The Israeli army has threatened the al-Awda Hospital management, its medical staff and patients inside to immediately leave the hospital, "otherwise, it will be struck with everyone inside."

According to a statement by the al-Awda Hospital management on Friday, the Israeli army ordered the medical staff and patients to immediately leave.

The Israeli army has already attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital putting them out of service, while the al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza is still struggling to offer services.

Earlier, the Palestinian Information Centre said the Israeli forces stormed the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, threatened its staff and patients, and ordered its immediate evacuation.

The doctor in charge of the hospital stated that the facility had run out of all medical supplies, calling for urgent international action to save the lives of wounded civilians.

Last Friday, Israeli forces also stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, set it on fire, rendered it out of service, and detained over 350 people inside, including its director Hussam Abu Safiya.

RelatedHussam Abu Safiya: The doctor who says 'No' to Israel

A genocidal war on Gaza

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military has been targeting Gaza's health sector, bombing and besieging hospitals, issuing evacuation orders, and preventing the entry of medical supplies, especially in northern Gaza, which was re-invaded on Oct. 5.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the enclave that has killed over 45,650 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us