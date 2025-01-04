The Biden administration has approved a major $8 billion arms package for Israel, including fighter jet ammunition, artillery shells, and attack helicopter missiles, Israeli news outlet Walla has reported.

The approval comes on Saturday amid intensified Israeli attacks in northern Gaza, focusing on the Jabalia Refugee Camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun since Oct. 5.

Unnamed sources said the US State Department had informally notified Congress about the arms deal, which is expected to be the final package from the outgoing administration before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

According to the Walla report, the package includes AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for defence against aerial threats like drones.

It also features 155mm artillery shells, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for attack helicopters, small-diameter bombs, and JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) systems to convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. Additionally, it includes 500-kilogram warheads for fighter jets.

While some equipment may come from existing US stockpiles, the majority will require new production, with delivery expected over several years, according to the sources.

A genocidal war on Gaza

The department told Congress that the deal aims to strengthen Israel’s long-term security by replenishing critical munitions and air defence systems.

The announcement counters claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies about a so-called “silent arms embargo” imposed by the Biden administration in recent months.

Last May, the department expressed concerns that American weapons might have been used by Israel in Gaza in ways that violated international humanitarian law but did not formally accuse Israel of such violations.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,600 victims, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in Gaza.