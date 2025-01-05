WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian ministers visit Qatar to build stronger ties
Ministers from foreign affairs, defence and intelligence chief visited Doha to engage in discussions with Qatari officials, aiming to foster cooperation and explore future collaboration following the fall of Assad's regime.
Syrian ministers visit Qatar to build stronger ties
Regional alliances shift as Syria rebuilds after Assad. / Photo: AFP
January 5, 2025

Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, marking his first visit to the Gulf country.

Shaibani is accompanied by Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab during the visit, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Sunday’s visit marks the first official visit to Qatar by officials of Syria’s new administration since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime last month to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, SANA said.

Following his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia, Shaibani unveiled on Friday his intention to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan.

Qatar was one of the first countries to express support for Damascus after Assad’s ouster.

On Saturday, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi discussed with Shaibani ways to enhance cooperation between Doha and Damascus during a phone call, according to Qatari authorities.

Khulaifi visited Damascus on Dec. 23, where he met with the leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to discuss ways to strengthen relations and support Syria’s future.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

RelatedSyria's Damascus airport to resume international flights from January 7
SOURCE:AA
