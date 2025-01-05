UN accuses Israel of breaching ceasefire with Hezbollah

Tensions are flaring on the Israel-Lebanon border, according to the UN peacekeeping force. It says Israel has violated the ceasefire with Hezbollah by destroying clearly marked UNIFIL property. Meanwhile, Israel says Hezbollah is not meeting the ceasefire terms, and has threatened to 'act with force'. It comes as the 60-day deal reached in November nears its deadline. Kristina Simich reports.