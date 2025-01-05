TÜRKİYE
Sudan welcomes Turkish offer to mediate peace — Sudanese FM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in early December that Ankara could help establish "peace and stability" in the war-torn African state.
"Sudan needs brothers and friends like Türkiye," Youssef said, adding that "the initiative can lead to... realising peace in Sudan". / Photo: AA Archive
January 5, 2025

Sudan's army chief has welcomed a Turkish offer to resolve the brutal 20-month conflict between his forces and their paramilitary rivals.

At a meeting in Port Sudan on Saturday, Abdel Fattah al Burhan asked Türkiye's deputy foreign minister Burhanettin Duran to "deliver the Sudanese leadership's welcoming of the initiative" to Erdogan, Sudanese foreign minister Ali Youssef said in a briefing after the meeting.

"Sudan needs brothers and friends like Türkiye," Youssef said, adding that "the initiative can lead to... realising peace in Sudan".

Duran said that the peace process "entails concerted efforts", and that his country was ready to play a "role in mobilising other regional actors to help overcoming the difficulties in ending this conflict".

In a statement last week, the United Arab Emirates welcomed "diplomatic efforts" by Türkiye to "resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan".

"The UAE is fully prepared to cooperate and coordinate with the Turkish efforts and all diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in Sudan and find a comprehensive solution to the crisis," its foreign ministry said.

In early December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with Sudan's Burhan that Türkiye "could step in to resolve disputes" between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, and prevent Sudan from "becoming an area of external interventions".

RelatedHow Türkiye is leveraging diplomatic success to ease Sudan-UAE tensions

Growing tension

Sudan's army-backed government has repeatedly accused the UAE of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) -- which the UAE has consistently denied.

Last month, the Sudanese government accused the RSF of launching UAE-assembled drones from neighbouring Chad.

The war in Sudan, which has pitted Burhan against his former deputy and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 12 million more.

It has also pushed the country to the brink of famine, with analysts warning involvement from other countries will only prolong the suffering.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
