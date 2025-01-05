WORLD
Severe shortage of essential medicines in Gaza amid Israel’s genocidal war
The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its 15th month, has exacerbated the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s financial crisis, primarily due to increased Israeli deductions.
Ministry’s debt is nearing approximately $800 million. / Photo: AP
January 5, 2025

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has warned of a severe shortage of medicine and medical supplies amid Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

“Stocks of 120 medicines, including 20 cancer treatments, are completely depleted in the ministry’s warehouses," health official Wael al-Sheikh told the official Palestine TV.

He said the ministry’s debt is nearing approximately $800 million.

The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its 15th month, has exacerbated the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s financial crisis, primarily due to increased Israeli deductions from Palestinian tax revenues.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been withholding approximately 45 percent of the monthly tax revenues, known in Palestine and Israel as maqasa, which are collected by the Israeli government on behalf of the PA on Palestinian imports and exports and Israel in return earns a commission of 3 percent.

The revenues are estimated to total around $220 million every month and represent the main source of income for the PA.

