The Mozambique opposition leader who has been heading more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced that he would return next week ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

"Thursday, January 9th, at 8:05 minutes sharp, Venancio Mondlane will be at Mavalane International Airport," Mondlane said in a Facebook live address on Sunday.

He left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election which placed him as runner-up to the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party.

President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15.

Violent protests broke out in Mozambique after a controversial court ruling upheld there-election of Daniel Chapo, a candidate of ruling Frelimo, the party in power since the country’s independence.

Within minutes of the announcement,protests broke out across the country. Nationwide, Frelimo offices, police stations, banks, and factories have beenlooted and torched in the past few days.

Over 1,500 prisonersescaped from a high-security prison after knocking down a wall amid political unrest following the disputed October elections. Clashes during the breakout left over 30 dead and 15 injured. Around 150 inmates were later recaptured.