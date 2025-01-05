WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mozambique's opposition leader says he will return from exile
Mondlane left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election.
Mozambique's opposition leader says he will return from exile
President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15. / Photo: AP
January 5, 2025

The Mozambique opposition leader who has been heading more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced that he would return next week ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

"Thursday, January 9th, at 8:05 minutes sharp, Venancio Mondlane will be at Mavalane International Airport," Mondlane said in a Facebook live address on Sunday.

He left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election which placed him as runner-up to the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party.

President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15.

Violent protests broke out in Mozambique after a controversial court ruling upheld there-election of Daniel Chapo, a candidate of ruling Frelimo, the party in power since the country’s independence.

Within minutes of the announcement,protests broke out across the country. Nationwide, Frelimo offices, police stations, banks, and factories have beenlooted and torched in the past few days.

Over 1,500 prisonersescaped from a high-security prison after knocking down a wall amid political unrest following the disputed October elections. Clashes during the breakout left over 30 dead and 15 injured. Around 150 inmates were later recaptured.

Related'A divided country': What's happening in Mozambique?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us