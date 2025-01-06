South Korea's anti-corruption agency has asked police to take over the execution of an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol after its investigators failed to bring him to custody following a standoff with the presidential security service last week.

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials will likely seek a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, according to police, which said it was internally reviewing the agency's request.

The agency also said they would seek an extension to an arrest warrant that expires at the end of Monday.

"The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today, which requires stating the reasons for exceeding the standard seven-day period," said Lee Jae-seung, deputy director of the Corruption Investigation Office, in a statement to reporters.

The Seoul Western District Court had issued a warrant to detain Yoon on December 31 after he dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning. It wasn't immediately clear whether the anti-corruption agency would make another attempt to detain Yoon on Monday before the deadline expires at midnight.

The anti-corruption agency, which leads a joint investigation with police and military investigators, is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

Hundreds of South Koreans rallied near Yoon's residence for hours into early Monday, wrapping themselves in silver-coated mats against the freezing temperatures. It was their second consecutive night of protests, with demonstrators calling for his ouster and arrest.

Blinken's visit

As time ticked on the arrest warrant, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul early Monday for talks with several government officials in Seoul, including acting president Choi Sang-mok, also the finance minister.

Washington's top diplomat is not scheduled to meet Yoon but will hold a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who is not under threat of impeachment.

Yoon's lawyers have challenged the detention and search warrants against the president, saying they cannot be enforced at his residence due to a law that protects locations potentially linked to military secrets from search without the consent of the person in charge — which would be Yoon.

They also argue the anti-corruption office lacks the legal authority to investigate rebellion charges and that police officers don't have the legal authority to assist in detaining Yoon.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers.