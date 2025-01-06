The Jordanian authorities have announced the release of a Jordanian doctor who was arrested by Israel while heading toward the war-stricken Gaza as part of a medical relief mission.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday the release of Jordanian doctor Abdullah Balawi, who was arrested in December while attempting to cross into Gaza during a medical relief mission.

The statement said Jordan was engaged in "intensive diplomatic efforts" through the kingdom's embassy in Tel Aviv to secure the release of Balawi.

The release of the Jordanian doctor comes amid ongoing Israeli attacks targeting Palestinian medics and healthcare professionals.

The doctor was handed to Jordan at the Sheikh Hussein Bridge crossing with the presence of an officer from the Jordanian Embassy, the statement said.

It added that the Foreign Ministry's operations centre and the embassy in Tel Aviv were following Balawi's arrest on daily basis, and informed the Israeli side of rejecting the Israeli accusations against the Jordanian doctor, and demanded his immediate release.

Dozens of Jordanian doctors joined a number of medical relief missions by their country to help the Palestinians in Gaza who are enduring the Israeli war for 15 months.