January 6, 2025
Ghana's outgoing Akufo-Addo leaves behind controversial legacy
With just a few days left of his final term, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo says he leaves office with his head held high. But many citizens disagree. Years of bad governance have plunged the country into its worst economic crisis in years and led to his overwhelming election defeat in December. Grace Kuria Kanja reports.
