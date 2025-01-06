The German government has cut off funding for two Israeli human rights organisations, "Zochrot" and "New Profile," which have criticised Israel’s policies and attacks in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Sunday.

According to Germany’s public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), this move is part of a broader trend of halting federal funding for human rights organisations that criticise Israeli policies and ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Germany’s funding cut effectively ended the ongoing projects of these organisations by late 2023.

Observers are concerned this move will shrink the space for voices critical of the Israeli government.

Since October 7, 2023, Germany has also ceased funding for at least six Palestinian organisations.

Representatives from Zochrot and New Profile argue that the decision is politically motivated and an attempt to silence critical voices during a time when civil society space in Israel is shrinking.

They emphasised that Berlin acted under Tel Aviv’s pressure.

German officials have not provided an official explanation for the sudden cancelation of funding for projects that had been approved or renewed just a year earlier.

Zochrot advocates for accountability over Nakba

Zochrot, meaning “Remember” in Hebrew, focuses on raising awareness of the Nakba, a term describing the displacement of Palestinians during and after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

The organisation also campaigns for the right to return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants—a demand strongly opposed by the Israeli government.

Zochrot Director Rachel Beitarie stated that she had discussions with the German officials before the funding cut.

She was told that Germany’s support for Israel is crucial due to its historical responsibility, with the Nazi regime frequently mentioned during the conversations.

Beitarie revealed that the organisation lost nearly a quarter of its budget, approximately $103,000, due to the funding cut.

“This definitely hurts us but will not stop us from continuing our work,” she said.

New Profile supports conscientious objectors

New Profile, a volunteer-based movement, supports individuals at risk of imprisonment for refusing mandatory military service in Israel.

The organisation stated that Germany’s decision cost them nearly half of their funding.

In a detailed statement to the German government, New Profile emphasised that its activities for those refusing military service are “entirely in compliance with Israeli law.”

Sergeiy Sandler of New Profile said: “The timing of this funding cut wa s designed to cause maximum harm to our work.”

The organisation is now seeking alternative funding sources.

Israeli pressure on Germany

Both organisations have been receiving development aid through various German partners for nearly 20 years without raising any concerns among German authorities.

Beitarie believes the Israeli government's pressure significantly influenced Germany's decision to cut off funding.

Germany regularly reviews its federal funds for development cooperation and humanitarian aid, particularly in regions affected by armed conflict and political unrest.

However, the situation has become more complex concerning Israel and Palestinian territories.

In November 2024, the German Parliament passed a resolution, drafted behind closed doors, linking public donations to a controversial definition of antisemitism.

According to this definition, expressions such as “comparing contemporary Israeli policies to those of the Nazis” or “claiming Israel’s existence is a racist endeavor” are considered examples of antisemitism.

Critics of the resolution argue that it conflates criticism of Israeli government policies with antisemitism.

German complicity

The decision to cut off funding for Israeli and Palestinian rights organisations is seen as a sign that Berlin has aligned itself with the current Israeli government.

Michael Sfard, an Israeli lawyer who defends and advises civil society organisations, said Germany’s decision coincides with a period of shrinking space for critical civil society and media in Israel.

He sees funding restrictions as part of a deliberate strategy by the Israeli government to suppress opposition.

Zochrot’s Beitarie accused the German government of “being complicit in the repression.”

New Profile’s Sandler echoed this view, pointing to the increasing number of individuals seeking their support to avoid military service.

“Our work helps ensure at least some people do not directly participate in atrocities,” she said, noting: “I understand why the Israeli government wants to suppress us.”

However, she criticised Germany, asking: “What business does the German government have imposing the ideological demands of the Israeli government on Israeli citizens? What business does it have trying to suppress opposition?”

In a written statement to DW, the German Foreign Ministry rejected accusations that Germany was following Israel’s lead to suppress voices critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The ministry stated that Berlin continues to fund many civil society organisations criticising Israel's occupation policies in Israeli and Palestinian territories.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.