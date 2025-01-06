WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Sarkozy goes on trial for receiving campaign finances from Gaddafi
Financial prosecutors say that in 2005, Sarkozy, then France's interior minister, brokered a deal with Muammar Gaddafi, to obtain campaign financing in exchange for supporting Libya on the international scene.
France's Sarkozy goes on trial for receiving campaign finances from Gaddafi
The conservative former leader faces charges of "concealment of embezzlement of public funds. / Photo: AP
January 6, 2025

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy went on trial, on charges of having received millions of euros in illegal financing from the former leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi for his successful 2007 presidential bid.

Sarkozy, who relaxed and chatted with lawyers and other defendants in the courtroom before the hearing started on Monday, has always denied the accusations.

The former leader faces charges of "concealment of embezzlement of public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime," the financial prosecutor's office said.

The trial began at 1230 GMT and will run for three months. It risks further undermining public confidence in the French political class.

Investigators allege he made a corrupt pact with the Libyan government.

At issue is a murky affair alleged to involve Libyan spies, arms dealers and allegations Gaddafi provided Sarkozy's campaign with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases.

Sarkozy's lawyer said the case against the former president was a fabrication and that there had been no Libyan financing of the campaign.

"After 10 years of investigation, with an unprecedented deployment of resources, wiretaps, judges travelling abroad, all over the world, there is no trace of financing, no transfer, no payment, not even an amount for the alleged financing," lawyer Christophe Ingrain said.

RelatedFrench appeal court confirms Sarkozy's conviction, but cuts his  jail term

Raft of legal battles

If found guilty, Sarkozy could face up to 10 years in prison and $386,000 in fines.

Sarkozy has in recent years faced a raft of legal battles.

In December, France's highest court upheld his conviction for corruption and influence peddling to obtain favours from a judge. Sarkozy has been ordered to wear an electronic bracelet for a year instead of going to jail, a first for a French former head of state.

Financial prosecutors say that in 2005, Sarkozy, then France's interior minister, brokered a deal with Gaddafi, to obtain campaign financing in exchange for supporting the government on the international scene where it was isolated.

Gaddafi was deposed then killed in 2011.

Among the 12 others facing trial in the case are Sarkozy's former right-hand man Claude Gueant, former Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux and his then head of campaign financing Eric Woerth, all three were present in court on Monday.

RelatedFrance's highest court upholds ex-president Sarkozy's corruption conviction
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us