TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to support Syria's rebuilding through economic partnership
A strong cooperation needs to be established between Türkiye and Syria after the 13-year civil war to create a politically and economically stable environment for the coming period, says Turkish trade ministry.
Türkiye ready to support Syria's rebuilding through economic partnership
The Baath regime’s attacks on Syria’s infrastructure and population to keep holding onto power left behind an economy in shambles. / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2025

Türkiye has signalled strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction after the 61-year Baath regime fell in early December last year, leaving behind a country with significant economic and infrastructural problems.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Turkish businesspeople and industrialists’ chambers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in economy and trade met to discuss the reconstruction of Syria and strength its economy and trade, the Ministry of Trade said on Tuesday.

Establishing a sustainable state structure, peace, and security in Syria topped the meeting’s agenda.

The ministry stated a strong cooperation needs to be established between Türkiye and Syria after the 13-year civil war to create a politically and economically stable environment for the coming period.

Bashar al Assad, leader of Syrian regime for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized Damascus on December 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party’s control.

The Baath regime’s attacks on Syria’s infrastructure and population to keep holding onto power left behind an economy in shambles, while the civil war that started in 2011 further dampened the country’s development and its human resources.

The war destroyed homes, businesses, schools, electricity distribution, and displaced 6 million people across the globe and 7 million people inside Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us