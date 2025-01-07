WORLD
Ukraine conducting combat operations in Russia's Kursk region: Kiev
It is not clear if Ukraine has advanced much in the region, but the assault would come nearly three years into Moscow's attacks and two weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House.
Russia's army said over the weekend that Kiev was mounting a "counter-attack" in the region. / Photo: AP Archive
January 7, 2025

Ukraine has said its forces struck a Russian military "command post" in Russia's Kursk region during "combat operations", while backtracking on a claim it had launched a fresh offensive in the border area.

Russia's army said over the weekend that Kiev was mounting a "counter-attack" in the region, where Ukraine's forces have held onto a swathe of territory since a shock incursion last August.

In an English-language statement, Kiev's army said it had launched a "high precision" strike near the village of Belaya - south-east of Kiev-controlled territory - without saying if it had used Western long-range weapons.

An original version of the statement, published by the Ukrainian General Staff on its Telegram account, said on Tuesday Ukraine had launched "new offensive operations" in the Kursk region.

The post was then edited and the reference to a "new offensive" removed.

"This strike is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which conduct combat operations" in the Kursk region, the updated statement said.

RelatedRussia and Ukraine trade aerial strikes in renewed escalation

'Actively destroying'

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers have reported a powerful new Ukrainian offensive, but Kiev has not commented on those reports, only saying in regular daily briefings that fighting in the region was ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had on Monday also alluded to fighting in the Kursk region in his evening address, stating that Kiev was "maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory" and "actively destroying Russian military potential there".

It is not clear if Ukraine had advanced much in the region, but the assault would come nearly three years into Moscow's attacks and two weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House.

Trump has vowed to begin talks to end the Ukraine war and Kiev's hold in Kursk could influence any negotiations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Ukraine's "position in Kursk" would "factor in any negotiation that may come about in the coming year".

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the western border region in August 2024, before Russia repelled some attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
