WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian officials say sanctions prevent country from making deals
The United States has boosted humanitarian aid to Syria, in the wake of the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The collapse of the regime in the country has seen a shift in international relations with the country, which Washington has said it wants to help by lifting heavy restrictions on trade. It comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by Damascus aimed at shoring up the political and economic situations in the country, which has been welcomed by Syrian citizens, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
Syria under sanctions / Others
January 7, 2025
