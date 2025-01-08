A decade after terrorists ransacked Iraq's famed Nimrud site, archaeologists have been painstakingly putting together its ancient treasures, shattered into tens of thousands of tiny fragments.

Once the crown jewel of the ancient Assyrian empire, the archaeological site was ravaged by Daesh terrorists after they seized large areas of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014.

The precious artefacts destroyed by the terrorists are now in pieces, but the archaeologists working in Nimrud are undaunted by the colossal task they face.

"Every time we find a piece and bring it to its original place, it's like a new discovery," Abdel Ghani Ghadi, a 47-year-old expert working on the site, told AFP.

More than 500 artefacts were found shattered at the site, located about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Mosul, the city in northern Iraq where Daesh established the capital of their self-declared "caliphate".

Meticulous excavation work by Iraqi archaeologists has already yielded more than 35,000 fragments.

The archaeologists have been carefully reassembling bas-reliefs, sculptures and decorated slabs depicting mythical creatures, which had al l graced the palace of Assyrian King Ashurnasirpal II nearly 3,000 years ago.

Seen from above, the pieces of the puzzle gradually come together. Shards of what just several years ago was a single artefact are placed side by side, protected by sheets of green tarpaulin.

Bit by bit, the image of Ashurnasirpal II appears on one bas-relief alongside a winged, bearded figure with curly hair and a flower on its wrist, as the restoration brings back to life rich details carved in stone millennia ago.

Another artefact shows handcuffed prisoners from territories that rebelled against the mighty Assyrian army.

Partially reconstructed lamassus -- depictions of an Assyrian deity with a human head, the body of a bull or a lion and the wings of a bird -- lay on their side, not far from tablets bearing ancient cuneiform text.

'Complex operation'

"These sculptures are the treasures of Mesopotamia," said Ghadi.

"Nimrud is the heritage of all of humanity, a history that goes back 3,000 years."

Founded in the 13th century BC as Kalhu, Nimrud reached its peak in the ninth century BC and was the second capital of the Assyrian empire.

Propaganda videos released by Daesh in 2015 showed armed terrorists destroying monuments with bulldozers, hacking away at them with pickaxes or exploding them.

One of those monuments was the 2,800-year-old temple of Nabu, the Mesopotamian god of wisdom and writing.

Daesh militants wreaked havoc at other sites too, like the once-celebrated Mosul Museum and ancient Palmyra in neighbouring Syria.

The terror group was defeated in Iraq in 2017, and the restoration project in Nimrud began a year later, only to be interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and restart in 2023.

Mohamed Kassim of the Academic Research Institute in Iraq told AFP that "until now, it has been a process of collection, classification and identification."

About 70 percent of the collection work has been completed at the Assyrian palace site, with about a year's worth of fieldwork left before restoration can begin in full force, said Kassim, noting it was a "complex operation".

His organisation has been working closely with Iraqi archaeologists, supporting their drive to "save" Nimrud and preserve its cultural riches, through training sessions provided by the Smithsonia n Institution with financial support from the United States.